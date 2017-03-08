Wed, 08 Mar 2017

Meghalaya Not to Follow Good Governance Day, Yoga Day

March 08
16:37 2017
The confusion over the Centre’s Good Governance Day, which hurts sentiments of Christians was finally raised in Meghalaya legislative assembly on Tuesday.

The legislators who took part in a discussion on the matter were united in opposing the Centre’s decision to declare December 25 as Good Governance Day.

Replying to a motion moved by HSPDP’s Ardent Basaiawmoit, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said, “Meghalaya government did express its displeasure at the Centre’s decision by not observing the day on December 25 but on December 24.”

“Government departments have been asked not to observe these days,” Sangma stated while referring to International Yoga Day. However, Daddengre MLA James Sangma added Meghalaya is observing Good Governance Day on December 24 but instead it should be observed one or two days before since December 24 is also an important day for Christians.

Earlier, while moving the motion, Basaiawmoit mentioned the decision is a direct interference in the beliefs of the Christians.
Chief Minister also asserted HSPDP MLA’s views on Good Governance Day would be sent to the Centre. He informed the house that only central institutions and private schools in Shillong are observing Good Governance Day and International Yoga Day.

Independent MLA John Leslee Sangma remarked the Centre’s decision a violation of the constitutional rights and stressed on the need to take a stand on the matter.

