Meghalaya Police Announces Rs 2 Lakh Cash Reward for Info on ASAK Chief

With an aim of finally nabbing the commander–in–chief of ASAK, Reding T Sangma, Mehalaya Police has promised a 2 lakh reward to anyone who can provide information which will lead to his arrest.

“Any person who provides any information which leads to the apprehension of Reding T. Sangma will be rewarded in cash a sum of Rs. 2 lakh by the office of the Superintendent of Police, South Garo Hills”, said the Superintendent of Police, South Garo Hills (SGH) district, Anand Mishra on Thursday.

Even as other militant organizations such as the GNLA remaining dormant of late, ASAK has been unleashing terror especially in SGH district. It may be reminded here that three traders from Dalu were abducted by criminal gangs from Telekhali reserve forest near Dumnikura village, along the India-Bangladesh border on Tuesday.

The SGH districthas proven to be a difficult area of operations for police as it consists of dense forest, poor road communication and close proximity to Bangladesh which have all added to the advantage of the militants operating there.

In 2014 Meghalaya police had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of 10 “most wanted” militants mostly based in the Garo hills. These most wanted militants mostly belonged to the GNLA and have since either been killed or have surrendered.

In 2016, the GNLA deputy commander in chief Rupanto Marak and area commanders, Baichung Ch. Momin and Rakban D. Shira, amongst others had surrendered. These men were among those labeled as “most wanted” by the police.

In 2012, Meghalaya police had announced cash reward ranging between Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 50,000 on leaders of the various militant outfits. The announcement was made after GNLA militants had gone on terrorizing spree in Garo hills. Over 150 cadres of different outfit had surrendered before police last year and there has been lull in insurgent activities.

-Meghalaya Times