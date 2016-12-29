Meghalaya Police to Continue Anti-Insurgency Operations for Maintaining Normalcy in Garo Hills

Meghalaya police are looking at continuity in anti-insurgency operations in order to maintain law and order in Garo Hills in the New Year.

There were a series of arrests, surrenders and neutralisation of militants in 2016 in Garo Hills which have given hope to the police to further maintain normalcy by carrying on with the same strategy.

The action of the police against various militant groups, especially GNLA, in Garo Hills has isolated GNLA chief Sohan Shira and his followers, whose number has been reduced to a great extent.

Meghalaya DGP S.B Singh said on Wednesday, “Meghalaya police will maintain continuity in ensuring the desired results in the coming year.”

He added focus will be on south and east Garo hills and the maximum forces are already deployed in Garo hills to ensure normalcy. On demonetisation and its effects on militants, the DGP stated, “Various money transactions of the rebel groups, activities of their sympathisers and over ground workers are under the constant watch of the police.”