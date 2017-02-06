Meghalaya: Post Blackmailing, Teacher Allegedly Rapes Student

A teacher in Meghalaya has been accused of raping a girl after blackmailing her for a year, in this connection an FIR lodged with the Sohiong police outpost on Saturday.

The FIR follows the sensational cases in the past two months involving the rape and trafficking of a 14-year-old girl, the subsequent arrest of legislator Julius Dorphang, the Raj Bhavan scandal and the complaint of a peon against the director of soil and water conservation.

As per the FIR lodged by CSWO and TUR on behalf of the victim, the alleged accused Konesshon Rodbom, a teacher at Tlong Umiam secondary school at Weilyngkut in Sohiong, has been since last year before the SSLS Selection exams, stalking, molesting and taking videos of himself forcibly kissing, hugging and molesting a student of Class X, who was then 17 years of age.

After the FIR was sent to Sohiong outpost through Sadar police station, a case was registered at Laban police station on Saturday evening as Sohiong falls under its jurisdiction. Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh represents Sohiong constituency.

According to FIR, the teacher has been using the video he took of the victim, to intimidate, blackmail and threatens her into allowing him to have sex with her. “He showed the video to a classmate of the victim and caused the victim to faint out of fear and he even blackmailed her by using his authority as a teacher,” the FIR mentioned.

According to the FIR, on January 20 as she went to the school for her test, the teacher threatened the girl that he would provide the video to the head of the school and the people of the village if she did not have sex with him. “Out of fear she relented and he raped her in the room of Sir Chaudhury on the school premises on January 20 around noon. After this act, he gave her his mobile and said now you can delete the videos,” the FIR said.

As per the FIR, he has been stalking around six other students and may have even managed to molest. “We have also been informed that prior to stalking and raping the victim, another 17-year-old girl, a student of Class IX of the same school, was also similarly stalked and intimidated by the teacher on several occasions.”

Moreover, the teacher had asked her to kiss him and demanded sexual favours, which amount to attempt to rape, since July 2016 with a threat that if she refused, he would ensure that she did not get through her examinations, which he did, as she did not comply to his demands.