Meghalaya Speaker Rejects Adjournment Motion for Women, Children Safety

Meghalaya assembly Speaker Abu Taher Mondal on Monday disallowed an adjournment motion by opposition Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) for a discussion on rising crimes against women and children.

Seeking to move the motion, HSPDP legislator Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said: “The image of the state has been tarnished due to the involvement of the political class. Even the Raj Bhavan has turned into young ladies’ club, as reported in the media.”

“We cannot sweep this under the carpet as it is a great shame for the state. The house should stand united. If we take up the issue, it will reflect that the members of the House are concerned about the issue,” he said. However, Mondal disallowed the adjournment motion saying that a special motion on the issue, which will be moved by United Democratic Party legislator Paul Lyngdoh, has been listed for being taken up on Tuesday.

The Speaker also informed the legislators that Leader of Opposition Donkupar Roy and National People’s Party (NPP) legislator James K. Sangma will raise the issue of measures to improve the safety of women and children during the discussion on the amendment to motion of thanks to the Governor for his address. Supporting the Speaker’s ruling on the adjournment motion, Lyngdoh said: “Since the Speaker has admitted a special motion on the issue, there is a scope for debate when it will be taken up.”

-IANS