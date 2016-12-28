Wed, 28 Dec 2016

Meghalaya to Host National Games in 2022

Meghalaya to Host National Games in 2022
December 28
14:05 2016
Post successful co-hosting the 12th South Asian Games with Assam early 2016, Meghalaya has now got the opportunity to hold the National Games 2022.

The annual general body meeting of the Indian Olympic Association held in Chennai on Tuesday accepted the bid and allotted the games to the state.

Meghalaya state Olympic association working president John F. Kharshiing said “The process of signing the MoU and submission of other documents would follow. There will be a monthly review of progress and it will kick start now.”

Earlier this year, Meghalaya submitted its bid before the Indian Olympic Association to host the Games. Meghalaya Chief minister Mukul Sangma had said hosting the National Games would be a fitting tribute to the state and the people to mark the 50th year of Meghalaya’s statehood.

However, preparations for the games would include huge infrastructure for not only hosting 32 Olympic and eight non-Olympic disciplines but also for hospitality.

Till date, only two states in the Northeast have hosted the National Games – Manipur in 1999 and Assam in 2007.

