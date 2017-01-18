Meghalaya to Soon Have Special Courts for Women and Children

Special courts will be set up for dealing with the cases of crime against women and children this was stated by Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

Addressing media persons Sangma said, “The government has come up with legislative measures which will enable it to have special courts to deal with important cases.”

Sangma has already given instructions to process the exercise after the approval of the High Court. Sangma reposed faith in the state police investigating cases of crime against woman and children. Sangma’s statement comes after demands for fast track courts gained momentum following the rape of a minor girl by Mawhati MLA Julius Dorphang.

While urging citizens to have faith in the administration of justice, Sangma stated, “Meghalaya police have done quite well as far as dealing with the cases of crime against woman and children was concerned and have also filed charge sheets in most of the cases.”

“Our police organisation has demonstrated its commitment in pursuing such cases,” Sangma pointed. It is to be noted here that there has been a growing demand from different sections of life to remove Home Minister H.D.R Lyngdoh from his portfolio since the case of immoral trafficking is still being investigated. The guest house owned by Lyngdoh at Rilbong is also caught in the mesh of the trafficking and sexual assault case.