Sun, 19 Feb 2017

Meghalaya Woman Alleges Assault in Train

February 19
18:40 2017
A 30-year-old woman from Meghalaya has filed a complaint with the railway police alleging that she was assaulted and verbally abused by a co-passenger during her journey to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Railway police at Thampanoor have registered a case under section 354, 354 A(1)(iv) of IPC against the passenger, who was in an inebriated state and is suspected to have alighted at Ernakulam.

The incident is said to have occurred in the wee hours of February 17 when Guwahati-Thiruvananthapuram express had not reached Kerala, police sources said.

The train had reached the state capital on February 17 night. The woman, travelling in the second AC compartment, works as a domestic help here, and was returning after a visit home when the incident occurred. Railway police said they were going through the chart list of passengers who had travelled in the seats near the complainant.

-PTI

