Meghalaya Yet to Get Final Word to Host National Games

Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs minister, Zenith Sangma said that the state government is yet to get a final word from the Centre to host the National Games 2022. “No official letter has come from the centre in this matter,”he said.

The Meghalaya State Olympic Association successfully submitted the bid documents to the Indian Olympic Association for securing the rights to host the National Games in 2022. The Games if held in Meghalaya, will coincide with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the State, coming close on the heels of Meghalaya successfully co-hosting the 12th South Asian Games in 2016.

Meanwhile,the Cabinet on Friday decided to constitute District Sports Promotion Society in all the eleven districts of the State.”The formation of the Societies will make it easier for sports clubs and associations to approach the government for obtaining necessary funds for organising any sports event,” Chief Minister Mukul Sangma told reporters.

He said that to start with, the District Sports Promotion Societies will be set up with the respective deputy commissioners as chairmen.”Any event organised at an estimated cost of less than Rs 5 lakh will be routed through the Society but proposals for organising events which will require more than Rs 5 lakh will have to be sent to the government and a committee would screen the proposal before taking any call on State help to such an event,” Dr Sangma added.

