Tue, 28 Feb 2017

Meghalaya’s Living Root Bridge Nominated for NIF Award

February 27
Meghalaya’s root-bridge has been nominated for the prestigious National Innovation Foundation award for grassroots innovations and outstanding traditional knowledge, officials said on Monday.

It is a community-driven innovation by forest dwellers in the southern slopes of of the state. The recognition is not for any single community, but for all communities who are engaged in growing living root bridges which have simplified bridge construction across rivers and streams, they said.

“We have identified at least nine villages that train and utilises the aerial roots of Rubber Trees (Ficus elastica) to make bridges across water bodies, Wankit Swer, an official at the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority, said.

-PTI

Living Root Bridge
