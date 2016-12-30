Meghalaya’s Rainwater Harvesting Scheme Receives Union Ministry Award

The Central Board of Irrigation & Power has conferred the CBIP Award 2017 to the Meghalaya for Best Implementation of Water Resources Project— ‘Jal Kunds’. The Award was given by Uma Bharati, Minister of Water Resources on New Delhi.

AD Shira, Parliamentary Secretary to Water Resources Department along with the officials from WRD and Soil & Water Conservation Meghalaya received the award.

Meghalaya though blessed with heavy rainfall during the monsoon season, faces a challenge of available water resource during the off monsoon periods. Keeping this in view, the Jalkund programme has been initiated under the Water Mission of the “Integrated Basin Development & Livelihood Promotion (IBDLP) Programme” which is a state flagship programme of Meghalaya.

The award was given for the state’s exemplary work in implementation of the scheme ‘Jalkunds’ – and in-situ water harvesting technique that has penetrated the entire state and helped increase in livelihood and income generation of the people, recharge of ground water and springs and creation of awareness on the importance and need of water harvesting and conservation at the village level.

The Jalkund scheme in Meghalaya is one of the initiatives under Integrated Basin Development and Livelihood Promotion Programme (IBDLP) implemented through the communities with support from Water Resources Department and Soil and Water Conservation Department.

The Jalkunds have made significant impact on the lives of the small and marginal farmers who were earlier dependent on the erratic rainfall during the monsoon season.