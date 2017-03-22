Wed, 22 Mar 2017

Meghalaya’s Wanted Criminal, Aide Nabbed in Assam

March 22
16:28 2017
Meghalaya’s most wanted criminal, William Sangma, was arrested on Tuesday by Assam Police in Bongaigaon district, a police official said.

“Assam Police informed us William and his accomplice Niksrang Sangma were arrested after a chase in Bongaigaon town in Lower Assam,” Dalton P. Marak, the district police chief of North Garo Hills, told IANS.

He said the Meghalaya Police will seek a transit remand of William and Niksrang since they are wanted in this state in several cases. This month, William along with three accomplices escaped from a police checkpoint in Thapa Darenchi area in North Garo Hills.

However, police seized a China-made carbine, rifle, pistol, cache of ammunition and army fatigues from William’s abandoned car. William is wanted in several murder, kidnapping and extortion cases in Assam and Meghalaya, and had floated a new militant outfit United A’chik National Front with Norok Momin.

“He is also wanted for the abduction of Tapas Bhowmik, a businessman from Siliguri. The businessman was released after his family paid a ransom,” Marak said.

-IANS

