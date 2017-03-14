Wed, 15 Mar 2017

MHA Has No Plan to Create Separate Nodal Agency for NE People

March 14
21:19 2017
When there are demands for various corners to accept the recommendations of Bezbaruah Committee in letter and spirit; Ministry of Home Affairs has so such plans.

Replying to an unstarred question of Varun Gandhi in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, MoS Home Kiren Rijiju said presently there is no such specific proposal under consideration of MHA to create a separate nodal agency to coordinate on the issues of hate crime and racial violence, especially against people belonging to the North-East living in other States.

He also said Ministry of Home Affairs has been looking after the issues relating to the people of North Eastern Region. In the last three years, many initiatives to address the security concerns and welfare of North Eastern people have been taken by the Government.

The Bezbaruah Committee, headed by M.P. Bezbaruah, Member, North Eastern Council, was set up in February 2014 after the death of Nido Tania, a 19-year-old student from Arunachal Pradesh, who died in Delhi on January 29, 2014.

The Committee’s mandate was to listen to the issues raised by people from Northeast India living in other areas of the country, especially metro cities. The committee was also asked to suggest measures which could be implemented by the government of India. The Committee filed its report with Ministry of Home Affairs on July 11, 2014.

