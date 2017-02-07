Tue, 07 Feb 2017

Miley Cyrus Chooses Lakshmi Puja Over Super Bowl

Miley Cyrus Chooses Lakshmi Puja Over Super Bowl
February 07
11:50 2017
When people in the US were busy watching the Super Bowl, singer Miley Cyrus was performing a Lakshmi Puja in her house.

Miley Instagrammed a photo from the puja, in which one worships Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. The picture shows a traditional prayer set-up. “Fruit bowl over Super… offering,” she captioned her image.

In another photo, the 24-year-old songstress was spotted carrying large colourful cushions into a building near her Malibu home on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Yet another photograph featured a traditional Indian set up with the floors covered in cushions and flower petals. Candles in glass jars dotted the area, and Miley captioned it “Puja”.

-IANS

