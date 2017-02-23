Thu, 23 Feb 2017

Militant, Civilian Killed in Manipur Encounter

February 23
14:50 2017
A militant and a civilian were killed during an encounter between suspected ultras and the army in Manipur’s Tamenglong district on Thursday, police said.

The army was conducting a search operation at Khouphum Chingthak area in Tamenglong district when the suspected militants fired at them at around 3.30 am. The army returned fire and in the ensuing encounter, a militant and a civilian were killed, a police officer said.

The civilian, identified as 50-year-old A Rongmei, was killed in the crossfire, the officer said. Two days back, a security personnel was injured when suspected militants fired at a police party deployed for the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam in Tamenglong district.

-PTI

Manipur Encounter
