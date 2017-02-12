Minor Domestic Help from Assam Rescued

A 11-year-old girl from Assam, who was allegedly forced into domestic work, was rescued by police and members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) from a house in R K Puram area in Kota, Rajasthan an official said on Sunday.

The victim was rescued last night after an unknown person informed the R K Puram Police Station about the matter, CWC member (Kota) Bhupendra Singh said. “The girl told us that she was brought to the city last year on the pretext of higher education by Deepak Chand Deka and Upma Deka, also residents of Assam, whose children are studying at a coaching centre here,” Singh said.

The Deka’s met the victim at her village during her summer vacations and promised her education, he said, adding she worked at the rented house where Upma stayed with her two children. “She was forced into domestic work like cooking and cleaning. She worked from early morning till late night and was also denied of food,” Singh said.

The victims was sent for medical examination on Sunday and is presently staying at a children shelter home in Kota. The minor is yet to undergo counselling, the CWC member said. Documents and certificates related to the minor have been sought from the Dekas, once these are verified, appropriate action will be taken under the Juvenile Justice Act and relevant laws, Singh added.

-PTI