Mon, 06 Feb 2017

‘Missing’ BSF Jawan Returns Home in Mizoram

'Missing' BSF Jawan Returns Home in Mizoram
February 06
16:42 2017
A BSF jawan, who was reported to have gone missing, has returned home in Mizoram. “The missing jawan who belongs to Mizoram has reached his home today,” a senior BSF officer said, adding further details are awaited.

“The jawan went missing from Jalandhar in the evening of February 1 when he was returning to work from his home,” the senior BSF officer said.

The jawan has been identified as Constable Malsawkima (25) of 97 battalion and was serving at BoP Pansar in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. A missing complaint was filed at Marheen police post on 2 February.

