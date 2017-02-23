Mizoram Among 5 More States Likely to be ODF Soon

Five more states– Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Mizoram and Uttrakhand– are likely to be declared defection free (ODF) in next 6 months, the government has said.

As of now, three states, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim, had declared themselves ODF under the clean India mission — Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Around 93 towns and cities have also become ODF and by the end of March this will cross 100, a source said.

More than 1.63 lakh villages have already become ODF and in next few months there will be more than 2 lakh such villages, the source added. “In next six months five states namely Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Mizoram and Uttrakhand are likely to become ODF,” the source said.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was officially launched on 2 October 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under this plan, the government is aiming to achieve an Open-Defecation Free India by 2 October 2019, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

For achieving this, the government will have to construct 12 million toilets in rural India, the work on which is going on. The programme has received funds and technical support from the World Bank and corporate houses as part of corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The programme has been divided in two parts– Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) and the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban)– with Secretary, Drinking Water and Sanitation, as its coordinator.

-PTI