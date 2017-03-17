Mizoram Assembly Resolution Demands Separate State Cadre

The Mizoram Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution seeking a separate Mizoram cadre for the All India Services – IAS, IPS, IFS.

Currently, all India service officers — IAS (Indian Administrative Service), IPS (Indian Police Service), (IFS) Indian Forest Service and others — posted under the Mizoram government were from the common cadre of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT).

Ruling Congress legislator T. Sangkunga moved the resolution seeking a separate Mizoram cadre for the all India services. “Determined efforts should be made for Mizoram to have a separate cadre of the all India services officers,” the lawmaker said in his resolution, which was later adopted collectively.

Cutting across party lines, legislators of both ruling and opposition parties supported the motion which also said that the successive governments had urged the central government to create a separate cadre for the state for the all India services but nothing had been done as yet.

Earlier, all India services officers posted under the Tripura and Manipur governments had come from the common Manipur-Tripura (MT) cadre. After many years of endeavour by both the northeastern states it was separated in 2012. “For posting, promotion and other administrative issues relating to the all India services officers such common cadres create complicated and delayed process,” a senior official of the Tripura government’s Personnel and Training department said.

