Thu, 09 Feb 2017

Mizoram Cabinet Agrees to Create 35 New Posts for Lokayukta

February 09
17:11 2017
Mizoram cabinet has agreed to create 35 new posts for the proposed Lokayukta even as the state law cial department officials said that establishment of the ombudsman would not be possible during the current fiscal.

The Mizoram Lokayukta Act was legislated by the state Assembly in 2014, but the establishment of the anti-corruption body was delayed as the 14th finance commission did not allocate fund for the purpose as sought by the state government.

In a meeting of the council of ministers last evening also agreed to go ahead with formation of Directorates of Social Welfare and Women and Child Development by bifurcating the Social Welfare department. It also agreed in principle, establishment of a separate Directorate of AYUSH and constitution of District Planning Committees in all the eight districts of the state.

