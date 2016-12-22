Mizoram Churches Appeals State Government Not to Celebrate Good Governance Day on Christmas

The Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of leaders of 14 major churches in Mizoram on Thursday appealed to the state government not to observe Good Governance Day on Christmas.

The Centre’s decision to observe Good Governance Day on December 25 is one of the most important religious day of Christians. “It is extremely unfortunate that the Centre declared December 25 as Good Governance Day which will surely inconvenience many people and disturb Christmas day celebrations,” it stated.

The MKHC has understood that December 25 is declared as Good Governance Day as it coincides with the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “It is a sacred day for the Christians.”

It also appealed the Mizoram government to appoint another day as Good Governance Day and not organise any official function that could disturb the Christmas day celebrations.

The MKHC had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make alternative arrangements so that the sentiment of the Christian community in the region is not hurt.