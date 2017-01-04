Wed, 04 Jan 2017

Mizoram Excise Dept Trashes Social Media Rumour About Liquor

January 04
17:33 2017
Mizoram’s Excise and Narcotics department on Tuesday officially denied campaigns from some quarters in the social media that liquor sold in the wine shops in the state were not healthy for human consumption.

An official statement said that the liquor sold in the wine shops in Mizoram were of the same quality as sold in other states and were certified by experts to be safe for human consumption. “The department never allow any consignment without certificate of analysis by experts from the distilleries to be unloaded in the Bonded Warehouses,” the statement said.

A Facebook post went viral in different WhatsApp groups stating liquor sold in the state were unfit for human consumption and that continued drinking by the populace would be genocidal.

Wine shop owners association leaders said that they were contemplating submitting FIR against the those behind the posts.

-PTI

