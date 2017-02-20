Mon, 20 Feb 2017

Mizoram Finance Minister Ready to Present Full State Budget for 2017-18

Mizoram Finance Minister Ready to Present Full State Budget for 2017-18
February 20
14:55 2017
Mizoram Finance minister Lalsawta on Saturday said he was making preparations to present the state budget for 2017-18 during the budget session of the state legislature commencing from March 14.

Lalsawta told PTI he would present the budget as real autonomy had been given to the states to a great extent. “Our sources of funds are more or less certain as well as our need for expenditure,” he said.

After becoming the finance minister, Lalsawta sought to seek a vote-on-account in 2014 and later presented a regular budget on November 11 that year.

In 2015, the minister against sought vote-on-account on two occasions before presenting the annual budget. Presentation of a full budget was hindered by unavailability of state annual plan outlay after scrapping of the Planning Commission and uncertainty over the funding pattern of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

-PTI

