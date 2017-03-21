Tue, 21 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Mizoram Govt Yet to Give Consideration to Enhanced Salary

Mizoram Govt Yet to Give Consideration to Enhanced Salary
March 21
11:39 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Mizoram government was yet to give consideration to payment of enhanced salaries as per the recommendations of the seventh central Pay Commission to its employees, state Finance minister Lalsawta said on Monday.

Replying to a question by K Beichhua of the Mizo National Front (MNF), Lalsawta said the state government had not given a thought or deliberations whether to implement the seventh pay commission or not. He said the salaries and wages of the state government employees comprised of around 36 per cent of the total annual budget of the current fiscal.

Replying to another queries, he said that the debt of the state government as on March 31, 2016 was Rs 6,407.39 crore while Rs 357.19 crore was kept in the Civil Deposit of the government account for fear of incurring overdraft with the RBI and due to other reasons.

-PTI

Tags
LalsawtaMNF
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.