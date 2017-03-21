Mizoram Govt Yet to Give Consideration to Enhanced Salary

Mizoram government was yet to give consideration to payment of enhanced salaries as per the recommendations of the seventh central Pay Commission to its employees, state Finance minister Lalsawta said on Monday.

Replying to a question by K Beichhua of the Mizo National Front (MNF), Lalsawta said the state government had not given a thought or deliberations whether to implement the seventh pay commission or not. He said the salaries and wages of the state government employees comprised of around 36 per cent of the total annual budget of the current fiscal.

Replying to another queries, he said that the debt of the state government as on March 31, 2016 was Rs 6,407.39 crore while Rs 357.19 crore was kept in the Civil Deposit of the government account for fear of incurring overdraft with the RBI and due to other reasons.

-PTI