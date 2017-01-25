Wed, 25 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Mizoram Has 10 Lakh People, 7 Lakh Voters

Mizoram Has 10 Lakh People, 7 Lakh Voters
January 25
17:44 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

With over seven lakh voters in a state of around 10 lakh population, Mizoram has one of the highest number of voters compared to its population, state Governor Lt Gen (retd) Nirbhay Sharma said on Wednesday.

Addressing a function on National Voters’ Day, he said Mizoram has a population of around 10 lakh and 7,39,976 voters, according to the electoral roll published on January 5.

The National Voters’ Day was celebrated across the state in all headquarters of the eight districts and big towns, an official statement said.

-PTI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.