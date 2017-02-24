Mizoram: Hindi Teachers Association Continues Sit-In Demonstration

More than 1000 Hindi teachers employed in Mizoram schools under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) continued their protest outside the state Chief Minister’s Office in Aizwal. The protest has been going on since yesterday.

The teachers have demanded that CM to take up the matter of delayed salaries with the Central government.

“Around 1305 High School and Middle School Hindi teachers have not been paid their salaries for the last 10 months,” said a protester.

The leader of the association informed a media that it was likely that their services would be terminated from February if the Centre doesn’t intervene.

The sit-in protest will continue in front of the Chief Minister’s office-cum-residence till Saturday. “If by Saturday, we do not receive any news in their favor they will decide on the future course of action.”

Besides, sit-in protest, the teachers had also staged a pen-down strike last week and had taken out a protest rally in the capital on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state School Education department clarified that the Hindi teachers were under the employment of Union HRD Ministry. They are on the payroll of Union ministry and not the state government.