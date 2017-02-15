Mizoram Minister Resigns over Fake Institution Controversy

Mizoram Labour minister Lalrinmawia Ralte on Wednesday submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla over the controversy of sending 32 Mizo students to Nalanda Institute of Advanced Studies in Kolkata, which was declared as a fake institution.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) officials said Lal Thanhawla was yet to take a call on Ralte’s resignation. The opposition parties held Ralte, who was also chairman of the Mizoram Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (MBOCWWB), and Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) chairman T Sangkunga responsible for the plight of 32 Mizo students sent by the state government to Nalanda Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) in Kolkata to study.

They alleged that the minister and the MYC chairman were responsible for sending the students to an alleged fake institution and misusing over Rs 128 lakh of MBOCWWB funds.

The state government has suspended two officials – former Director of the LE and IT Rotluanga and former Superintendent of MYC over the issue, but the opposition parties continued to demand the resignation of the two Congress legislators.

-PTI