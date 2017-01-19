Thu, 19 Jan 2017

Mizoram Observes Farmers Day

January 19
17:58 2017
Kuthnathawktute Ni or farmers day was observed in at least 40 places across Mizoram on Thursday.

Kuthnathawktute Ni has been observed on January 14 since 2012 which coincided with the launching of the New Land Use Policy (NLUP), the flagship program of the ruling Congress in 2011 and the celebration was postponed as January 14 fell on Saturday, a sacred day for some Christian denominations including the Seventh Day Adventist church.

Addressing the main function in Aizawl, state chief minister Lal Thanhawla said, “The NLUP was launched for inclusive development and so as to ensure permanent livelihood for the poorer sections of the society while preserving the environment.”

Lal Thanhawla
