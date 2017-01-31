Mizoram Police Seizes 445.3 Gms Heroin

The Mizoram Police on Tuesday seized 445.3 gms of heroin in Aizawl and arrested three persons in this connection.

As per the police, the contraband, worth around Rs 16 lakh in the local market, was smuggled from Myanmar in a maxicab plying between Aizawl and Mizoram-Myanmar border village of Zokhawthar.

The two arrested persons, both of belonging to the Bru community and residing in North Tripura district and driver of the vehicle who is from Myanmar, were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

It is to be noted that, James Lalnunchhara (31) of Kaskau Bru relief camp and Tinsiak Ril Tripura (26) of Dhamcherra, were under the police scanner for some time as they were indulging in drug trafficking, but were never arrested earlier due to want of evidences.