Mizoram Records Highest Rate of Child Abuse in India

Mizoram has the highest rate of child abuse in the country, with as many as 568 cases of sexual abuse against children reported between January 2012 and January 2017. This was highlighted during the kick off ceremony of a massive campaign for protection of child against sexual molestation in Aizawl on Thursday last.

It was highlighted that cases of sexual abuse against children have been on the rise in Mizoram since 2012. Children are not safe anywhere in the State as most cases of child sexual abuse were committed by relatives, friends and teachers of the victims, according to a report.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) recorded that there were 62 cases of child rape during 2012-13 and 41 during 2013-14. The case has increased from 136 in 2014-15 to 182 in 2015-16. From 2016 till January 2017, there have been 147 cases of child rape so far. Officials of CWC said that the number of cases of child sexual abuse is increasing each passing year.

Organised jointly by District Child Protection Unit, Aizawl, World Vision, SCERT and Mizoram Primary School Teachers Association, the launching ceremony of the campaign for protection of child against sexual abuse was held on Thursday at State I&PR auditorium here. Parliamentary secretary for Education Joseph Lalhlimpuia was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalhlimpuia emphasised on the importance of protecting children against sexual abuse as the rate of child molestation has been on the rise in Mizoram with each year since 2012. He said that the increasing number of cases of child sexual abuse is quite alarming in Mizoram when compared to the total population of the State. He also lamented that Mizoram has the highest child rape cases in India as per the National Crime Record Bureau.

-NNN