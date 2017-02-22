Mizoram Set to Become Power Surplus State

Two decades after it got Union cabinet approval, a 60 MW project in Mizoram will see the light of day in June making the state the third power-surplus state in Northeast India after Sikkim and Tripura. Farmers’ agitations and administrative hurdles delayed the commissioning of the power plant, in Mizoram, which shares a border with Myanmar (510 km) and Bangladesh (318 km).

State-run North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO), a Mini Ratna company under the Union Ministry of Power, will be commissioning the hydro-electric project along the Tuirial river in Aizawl district. “The first unit would start generation in June and the second unit in September,” NEEPCO general manager P.K. Bora told a media.

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) cleared the project on July 7, 1998. The project was conceptualised in 1994. NEEPCO has so far invested Rs 1,100 crore on the project,” Bora added.

Bora further informed, the project work came to total stop on June 9, 2004, due to the stir launched by the newly-formed Tuirial Crop Compensation Claimant Association, claiming compensation for the standing crops in the riverine reserve forest.

With a population of just 1.1 million, Mizoram’s current demand of electricity is only 85 MW and this is being met by state’s mini power projects and availability of its share of power from central sector projects. Thus, the additional power is likely to be supplied to the regional or national grid.