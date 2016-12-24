Mizoram Takes Steps to Stop Black Marketing of Oil

The Mizoram government took steps to end black marketing of fuel, the crisis of which adversely affected the consumers. Secretary for state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department Dr Franklin Lalthankhuma said anyone found to be involved in such act will face stringent punishment under relevant sections of law.

Mizoram was reeling under acute scarcity of oil, especially petrol as the states quota of oil was sold at a premium by the local filling stations to truck owners who illegally exported the fuel to oil-starved neighbouring state where a litre of petrol costs Rs 300. Neighbouring state Manipur has been facing shortage of essential commodities due to road blockade by the United Naga Council for several days. The central committee of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) had instructed its units along the road leading to Manipur from Aizawl to keep a close watch on transportation of oil by black marketeers to ensure that Mizoram has sufficient oil supply during Christmas and New Year festivities.

Meanwhile YMA volunteers intercepted six trucks at the Mizoram-Manipur border village of Ngopa for carrying oil believed to be meant for Manipur, YMAs Tuiphal Group President K. Lianhmingthanga said.

The truck drivers returned to Aizawl after top state Police officials warned that they would be arrested and prosecuted under relevant laws for hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities like petrol and diesel. Lianhmingthanga said that the trucks were carrying 103 barrels of oil, mainly petrol – totalling around 23,690 litres.

