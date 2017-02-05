Mizoram to Implement SC Order on Banning Liquor Outlets on NHs

Mizoram would implement the recent Supreme Court order to ban liquor outlets along national highways, state Excise and Narcotics Minister R Lalzirliana on Saturday said.

“The wine stores on national and state highways will have to relocate themselves 500 metres away from the highways by the end of March,” Lalzirliana said.

“The licence of these shops would be cancelled if they do not comply with the direction,” he said. After 18 years of imposing stringent prohibition law, Mizoram government lifted liquor ban in the state, allowing opening of wine shops in March 2015 under the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition and Control Act, 2014.

-PTI