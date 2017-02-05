Sun, 05 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Mizoram to Implement SC Order on Banning Liquor Outlets on NHs

Mizoram to Implement SC Order on Banning Liquor Outlets on NHs
February 05
11:32 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Mizoram would implement the recent Supreme Court order to ban liquor outlets along national highways, state Excise and Narcotics Minister R Lalzirliana on Saturday said.

“The wine stores on national and state highways will have to relocate themselves 500 metres away from the highways by the end of March,” Lalzirliana said.

“The licence of these shops would be cancelled if they do not comply with the direction,” he said. After 18 years of imposing stringent prohibition law, Mizoram government lifted liquor ban in the state, allowing opening of wine shops in March 2015 under the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition and Control Act, 2014.

-PTI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.