MNF Restricts Mizoram Minister from Entering Office

The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) has restricted minister Lalrinmawia Ralte and Mizoram Youth Commission (YC)Chairman T Sangkunga from entering their respective offices after being allegedly responsible for the inconvenience caused to a group of Mizo students in Kolkata.

However according to police, no untoward incident occurred during the protest as the two leaders did not make any attempt to attend their offices situated at the state secretariat complex. The Mizo National Front (MNF), in statement, said, “The protest would continue until Minister of state for Labour, Employment and Industrial Training Lalrinmawia Ralte and Mizoram Youth Commission Chairman T Sangkunga resigned from their offices.”

MNF and other opposition parties held Ralte and Sangkunga responsible for the plight of 32 Mizo students sent by the state government to a management institute in Kolkata to study Bachelor of Hotel Management.

They alleged that the minister and the Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) Chairman were responsible for sending the students to the institution, which they described as a fake one and misusing over Rs 128 lakhs of the fund provided by the Mizoram Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (MBOCWWB).

Meanwhile, the youth workers of the Mizoram People’s Conference (MPC), Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) and BJP put up posters in Aizawl demanding the resignation of Ralte and Sangkunga. Notably, Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla has recently announced that resignation of Ralte and Sangkunga is out of question.