MNF Workers Continue Picketing of Mizoram Minister, MYC Chairman

Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) party workers continued to picket the official residence of the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Training Lalrinmawia Ralte and office of the Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) chairman T Sangkunga for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

Police said that though tension prevailed in the area where picketing was undertaken, no serious law and order problem had occurred so far. The MNF, in a press statement, said that the protest would continue until Ralte and Sangkunga resigned from their posts.

The opposition parties held Ralte and Sangkunga responsible for the plight of 32 Mizo students sent by the state government to Nalanda Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) in Kolkata to study Bachelor of Hotel Management.

They alleged that the Minister and the MYC chairman were responsible for sending the students in an alleged fake institution and misusing over Rs 128 lakh of the fund provided by the Mizoram Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (MBOCWWB) and the students were compelled to leave the institution after realising that it was declared as a fake institution by the West Bengal government.

