Modi Making Controversial Remarks out of Frustration: Congress

The Congress on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his controversial “graveyard and cremation ground”, remark alleging him of “vitiating” the atmosphere during the state polls. While urging the Election Commission to take cognizance of the matter and issue a notice, the party asked, if the Commission would initiate an inquiry into the matter.

“The Prime Minister, true to his form, is vitiating the atmosphere during election time,” Congress leader Anand Sharma told media. “He has tried to stir communal tensions and polarise the society. His speech on graveyard and crematoria, shows his mindset and reflects his true face,” the Congress leader said.

Sharma’s remarks came a day after Modi addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur accusing the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government of playing politics of discrimination. He also said that this was while his flagship schemes were benefiting all irrespective of their caste and religion.

Modi on Sunday said: “If a village receives funds for a graveyard, then it should also get for cremation ground… If you provide uninterrupted power supply for Eid, then you should also do it for Holi.”

“It is clear BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is heading towards a big defeat. Flustered and frustrated Modiji has lost all sense of balance in his speeches,” the Congress leader added. “PM is not above the Constitution or the law. The Prime Minister would be better served to tell the people how many of his promises he has kept,” Sharma added.

The Congress leader accused the Prime Minister of not fulfilling his promises to the farmers made in 2014. “PM Modi has reduced the political debate to low levels. He is busy with election speeches, while governance is suffering. Who is running the nation? How is it being governed? PMs claims have been faulty. His promises are hollow,” said Sharma.

“We would like the PM to talk about development and progress rather than crematoriums and graveyards,” he added. On the question that few Samajwadi Party leaders also abused the Prime Minister, Sharma said: “Congress party has not said anything that has assaulted the dignity of the office of the PM.”

“We have strong differences with the person who occupies the office. But at the same time, we have kept the decorum and dignity of the political discourse,” he added. Asked if the discourse during the election campaigns has stooped low, Sharma said: “The PM and BJP President Amit Shah has always done that if you go by their language and statements. There will be some people who will not be as restrained as the Congress party.

“People would react to what he says. He should not provoke people and use language which is unacceptable and unbecoming of the PM of India,” he added.

-IANS