Modi out to Divide India Through Demonetisation: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to divide the ‘haves’ and the ‘have-nots’ of India through demonetisation.

“We condemn the Prime Minister’s statement, wherein he had said that post-demonetisation, the poor are enjoying a sound sleep while the rich are running around to buy sleeping pills. This is unexpected from a Prime Minister, as he was trying to divide the nation amongst the haves and the have-nots,” Sangma told journalists.

“It is uncalled for, unseen and unheard, and it is dangerous and unprecedented,” he stated. Sangma also accused that Modi had ‘indirectly’ helped the ‘enemies of the nation’ in regularising fake currency notes. “Whether these banks had the wherewithal and were equipped to segregate the fake notes from the genuine ones during taking deposits of the demonetised currency notes?” the Chief Minister said.

“What I am trying to say is that with the amount of money that has been deposited, it means that Modiji has facilitated these fake notes, which were in circulation, into the banking system and regularised them,” Sangma explained. “These fake notes are of the enemies of the nation. Indirectly, he (Modi) has helped the enemies of the nation by legalising them through the demonetisation process,” he added.

-IANS