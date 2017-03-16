Momin Asks Youths to Become Members of Booming Tourism Industry of Meghalaya

Saidul Khan

Around 90 students from Food Craft Institute (FCI), Tura on Thursday were motivated to make a jump start in their career venture and become members of the booming tourism industry of Meghalaya.

Students from different parts of Garo hills underwent a short-term course on advance multi cuisine cookery, advance bakery and confectionery, floral design and interior scalping at the institute which was sponsored by North Eastern Council (NEC).

Joint Director of state Tourism Department, who is also the Principal of the Food Craft Institute, Tura K M Momin, along with other dignitaries including treasury officer of West Garo Hills B K Newar and an official from the Regional Institute of Vocational Education (RVTI) Darisa Kharwarlang handed over the course completion certificate to the students.

While speaking at the ceremony, Momin said, “Meghalaya tourism has been promoting such courses through its institutes in the state to provide platform for the youth to take up enterprises and fill the job space available”.

Speaking at length on the potential of tourism industry in Garo hills and other job space in the hospitality sector, Momin asked the students to take advantage of their skills, which they have been equipped with at the institute.

Echoing Momin, BK Newar stated, “The job in government sector has become saturated and the youth should make use of their skills to earn a livelihood.”

“Government is making their pitch to empower the youth of the state. However, it is the responsibility of the youth to use their skills to the best of their advantage to minimize unemployment problem in the state”, Newar added.

Motivating the students Kharwarlang informed that the empowered students of FCI should take a plunge and ensure their commitment to do something new and innovative, as there are a lot of opportunities in Garo hills.

Established in 2010 by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and state tourism, the institute has till date trained about 1974 students.

“Many successful students of this institute have been placed in several star hotels of the country including Leona Holistic Resort, Hyderabad, Eros Hotel, New Delhi and Vivanta by Taj Guwahati and Peerless Inn, Kolkatta”, Momin reminded.