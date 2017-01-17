Tue, 17 Jan 2017

More Arrests Likely in Meghalaya Sex Racket

The arrest of Meghalaya independent MLA Julius Dorphang in connection with the rape of a minor has led police on a trail which could turn up leads for a sex racket in the state. Since Dorphang’s crime came to light, nine arrests have been made in the case, with police saying that more arrests could follow soon.

Dorphang was arrested from Guwahati after he was named by the 14-year-old victim, who said she had been sexually violated by the legislator twice — once at a guest house and again at a resort at Umiam. The guest house in question, Marvelene’s Inn, is owned by Nathaniel Osbert Rymbai, state home minister HDR Lyngdoh’s son. Protests have erupted across the state following the revelation, demanding Lyngdoh’s resignation.

The sex racket came to light after an employee of the guest house was arrested for trafficking the victim last month. The girl was rescued from near the guest house and brought to the police station, where she named all those involved in the trafficking. Nine people, including Dorphang, have been arrested so far based on FIRs filed by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. East Khasi Hills SP (city) Vivek Syiem said that Dorphang has been cooperating with the investigation team and has admitted to his involvement in the crime.

