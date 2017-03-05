Mon, 06 Mar 2017

Most Wanted Criminal in Meghalaya, Assam Escapes

March 05
21:15 2017
Police on Sunday came close to nabbing William Sangma, a hardcore criminal wanted in Assam and Meghalaya for kidnappings and extortions but he managed to escape, an official said.

“We had a tip about his movement in Garo Hills… On seeing a police team checking vehicles at Thapa Darenchi, Sangma suddenly turned sideways to a field and along with three aides escaped,” Dalton P. Marak, the district police chief of North Garo Hills, told IANS.

He said the police team fired warning shots at them but they did not pay any heed and escaped through the bushes, leaving their car behind. “A manhunt is on,” the official said.

A China-made carbine, a M16 magazine rifle, a 7.65 magazine pistol, cache of ammunition and camouflage uniforms were recovered from the abandoned car. Sangma, wanted in several kidnapping and extortion cases in Assam and Meghalaya, had floated a new militant outfit United A’chik National Front with Norok Momin.

“He is also wanted for the abduction of Tapas Bhowmik, a businessman from Siliguri. The businessman was released after his family paid ransom,” Marak said.

-IANS

