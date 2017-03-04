Sat, 04 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

MPYCC Slams Centre to Failing to Tackle Inflation

MPYCC Slams Centre to Failing to Tackle Inflation
March 04
13:27 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (MPYCC) has criticised the NDA government at the Centre for failing to check inflation, especially rise in prices of essential commodities in the country.

The MPYCC in a release, said, “The Centre recently hiked the price of LPG by Rs 86 per cylinder. This regime has raised the price of LPG (non-subsidised) six times after coming to power.”

“The hike in the price of LPG since October last has touched 58 per cent, causing severe hardship to the common people,” the statement said. MPYCC also flayed the Modi government for increasing the rates of indirect taxes, train fares and enhancing oil prices which caused consternation among the general public.

MPYCC further alleged that NDA has lost the moral right to continue in power as it has been literally looting the people in order to hide the adverse effects of the demonetization.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.