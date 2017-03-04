MPYCC Slams Centre to Failing to Tackle Inflation

Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (MPYCC) has criticised the NDA government at the Centre for failing to check inflation, especially rise in prices of essential commodities in the country.

The MPYCC in a release, said, “The Centre recently hiked the price of LPG by Rs 86 per cylinder. This regime has raised the price of LPG (non-subsidised) six times after coming to power.”

“The hike in the price of LPG since October last has touched 58 per cent, causing severe hardship to the common people,” the statement said. MPYCC also flayed the Modi government for increasing the rates of indirect taxes, train fares and enhancing oil prices which caused consternation among the general public.

MPYCC further alleged that NDA has lost the moral right to continue in power as it has been literally looting the people in order to hide the adverse effects of the demonetization.