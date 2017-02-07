Mukul On Inauguration Spree

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, preparing for upcoming 2018 state legislative assembly elections has been visiting different parts of the state on an inauguration spree to reinstate his government’s commitment to the people. In the past two weeks, four new blocks were inaugurated in different parts of the state. At every programme, the chief minister has been propagating the message of all round and accelerated development.

Mukul is making rhetoric speech on the six new development blocks, four new sub-divisions and 17 new police stations, which are set to be dedicated for the people of the state. Without even mentioning the upcoming election, the Chief Minister is slowly making his party’s ground ready for a comeback, saying time is limited and a lot of welfare programme has to be inaugurated.

He has been categorically talking about share of taxes in many official programmes clearly to send out a message that irrespective of party at the centre, the state has to receive it share of funds through the finance commission.

“Whether it is Congress or other party at the centre, the share of taxes for our state will come of its own”, he said today at a function in Bandalkona village, after inaugurating two suspension footbridges. He said that the government has been able to function without having any debt, which has helped in getting external aid from various development investment agencies for initiating welfare projects. “Based on our financial discipline, we have been able to raise our budget from Rs. 1300 cr to over Rs. 5000 cr in the last few years”, he said.

Sangma dedicated two suspension footbridge constructed under special infrastructure development fund from the ministry of DoNER at Anangpara and Menggonpara in South West Garo Hills today in presence of Salmanpara MLA and chief whip of the government Winnerson D. Sangma, deputy commissioner South West Garo Hills Cyril Diengdoh, superintendent of police Ramesh Singh, assistant director border area development department Eva Gunme Marak and a host of other dignitaries. Inaugurating the bridges, Mukul placed on record government’s sincere thanks to the President of India Pranab Mukherjee for granting the special package during his tenure as finance minister under which the bridges were constructed.

“During my childhood days, I saw village leaders demand for suspension bridge (hanging bridge), when a public representative used to visit Ampati. I use to imagine what it would look like and curiously asked my mother about it. It never happened during my childhood and people had actually stopped making such demands. Today people in Garo hills are fortunate that the government is being able to create such infrastructure”, he said.

In absence of a footbridge people had to cross the Daru River, over which both the bridges were constructed. Locals said that during monsoon villagers from neighbouring areas of Anangpara and Menggonpara had to walk for over 4 km to reach the nearby school, health centre, market and other government establishments. Dedicating the bridges to the people, the chief minister said a lot of development projects have been completed but due to paucity of time he was unable to inaugurate them so far.

Stating that people have begun to expect more seeing the pacing of development in the state, Sangma said, “When the government is more response, we generate more hope, we should be prepared to further respond to their aspiration. It is our responsibility to carry forward their aspirations.” He also sent out a clear message to the people of the state that if government is not able to respond to any kind of demand let it be understood that there is some constrain before the government. “We can demand, if it fails keep demanding and reminding. It is a wonderful privilege to serve the people, so that we can effectively respond to the challenges of the people”, he exhorted.