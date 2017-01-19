Thu, 19 Jan 2017

Mukul to Host Tri-Colour in Meghalaya Instead of Shanmuganathan

January 19
Breaking the protocol, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma will host the national flag and take salute at the Republic Day parade in Shillong on January 26, instead of Governor V Shanmuganathan.

The arrangement was made following a request from the Governor who is also holding additional charge of Arunachal Pradesh.

“I had a meeting with the Governor and he made a special request. As he is also in-charge of Arunachal Pradesh, he requested us to relieve him from Shillong so that he can take the salute at Itanagar,” Sangma told media persons.

On being asked whether he saw any political angle behind the development as Arunachal Pradesh is now a BJP-ruled state, Meghalaya CM refused to comment.

