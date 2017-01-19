Mumbai Attacks Mastermind Lakhvi’s Nephew Gunned Down in Kashmir

Security forces in Kashmir on Thursday gunned down Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Musaib, a nephew of Mumbai 2008 attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, police said.

“According to our information, the foreign terrorist killed in an encounter with the security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district today (Thursday) was the nephew of LeT top commander, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi,” Director General of Police S.P. Vaid told IANS.

The militant, identified as Abu Musaib, was killed and a constable of the special operations group critically injured in the gunfight. Security forces surrounded Khosa Mohalla in Hajin area following specific information. When challenged, the militants sheltering inside fired at the security forces which triggered a gunfight.

Lakhvi, who is wanted in India for his role in the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks is out on bail in Pakistan. The attack left 166 people, mostly foreigners, dead.

-IANS