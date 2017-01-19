Thu, 19 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Mumbai Attacks Mastermind Lakhvi’s Nephew Gunned Down in Kashmir

Mumbai Attacks Mastermind Lakhvi’s Nephew Gunned Down in Kashmir
January 19
17:31 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Security forces in Kashmir on Thursday gunned down Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Musaib, a nephew of Mumbai 2008 attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, police said.

“According to our information, the foreign terrorist killed in an encounter with the security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district today (Thursday) was the nephew of LeT top commander, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi,” Director General of Police S.P. Vaid told IANS.

The militant, identified as Abu Musaib, was killed and a constable of the special operations group critically injured in the gunfight. Security forces surrounded Khosa Mohalla in Hajin area following specific information. When challenged, the militants sheltering inside fired at the security forces which triggered a gunfight.

Lakhvi, who is wanted in India for his role in the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks is out on bail in Pakistan. The attack left 166 people, mostly foreigners, dead.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.