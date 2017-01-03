Must Develop Scientific Social Responsibility: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there was a need to develop the concept of “scientific social responsibility” to connect leading institutions to all stake holders. Speaking at the inauguration of the 104th Indian Science Congress, the Prime Minister said that research needed to be strengthened in line with international standards.

“On the lines of Corporate Social Responsibility, concept of Scientific Social Responsibility needs to be inculcated to connect our leading institutions to all stake holders, including schools and colleges,” Modi said.

“Our best science and technology institutions should further strengthen their basic research in line with leading global standards… Translating this basic knowledge into innovations, start-ups and industry will help us achieve inclusive and sustainable growth,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that by 2030, India would be among the top three countries in science and technology. “Science must meet the rising aspirations of the people.” “We must address the problems of urban-rural divide and work for inclusive development, economic growth and employment generation. To enable this, there is a need for a new overarching structure that will coordinate with all the relevant stakeholders,” he added.

He said some of the important challenges for the nation were in the key sectors of clean water and energy, food, environment, climate, security and healthcare. “We equally need to keep an eye on the rise of disruptive technologies and be prepared to leverage them for growth. We need to clearly assess the challenges and opportunities for our technology readiness and competitiveness,” he said.

Modi noted that the Technology Vision 2035 document released at last year’s Science Congress, was now developing into a detailed roadmap for 12 key technology sectors. Further, the NITI Aayog was evolving a holistic science and technology vision for the country.

Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan, Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and others were present at the inaugural session. “Science & Technology for National Development” is the theme of the five-day Congress being held at Sri Venkateswara University.

Six Nobel Prize winners from different countries such as the US, Japan, Israel, France and Bangladesh are attending the event besides about 14,000 scientists and scholars from across the country.

It is the second time that Tirupati is hosting the Indian Science Congress, the first being in 1983 when the 70th ISC was held at the famous temple town in Andhra Pradesh.

