Myanmar Nationals Held in Mizoram for Smuggling Heroin

Four women, including two Myanmar nationals, were arrested for allegedly carrying heroin in separate incidents in Mizoram, Excise and Narcotics department spokesman said on Thursday.

Excise and Narcotics department officials seized 65.8 grams of heroin from Mizoram-Myanmar border town Champhai and arrested three women – Vankungpuii (45), Lalrinchhungi (32), belonging to Khawmawi village in Myanmar, and Lalfakzuala (43) of Aizawl, who were carrying the contraband in a car from Myanmar last night.

Around the same time, the officials also seized 26 grams of heroin in Aizawl and arrested another woman – Malsawmkimi (35) of south Mizoram’s Lunglei town, he said.

-PTI