MYC Chairman Sends Students to Fake College, ZNP Demands Resignation

Workers of Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) on Monday locked the office of Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) Chairman T Sangkunga and demanded his resignation, alleging that he sent 32 students to a hotel management college in Kolkata which was declared a ‘fake’ institution by the West Bengal government. Demanding the immediate resignation of Sangkunga, Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) locked his office for sending the Mizo students to Nalanda Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) in Kolkata to study Bachelor of Hotel Management, ZNP president Lalmuanpuia Punte told reporters.

A few days after the students reached Kolkata, all 32 of them returned to Mizoram after learning that NIAS was declared a fake institution by the West Bengal government, Punte said. Accusing Sangkunga of trying to shy away from his responsibility, he said Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) and Mizoram Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (MBOCWWB) signed an MoU with NIAS in 2014, and MBOCWWB paid Rs 128.20 lakh to NIAS.

The youth front of the main opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) too adopted a resolution, demanding the resignation of Labour, Employment and Industrial Training Minister Lalrinmawia Ralte and Sangkunga over the issue.

Meanwhile, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) or Mizo Students Federation and Mizo Students Union (MSU) on Saturday formed a search committee to investigate the issue. Earlier, Aizawl-based anti corruption watchdog PRISM had demanded a CBI probe into the “scandal”.

