Tue, 14 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

N. Biren is BJP Pick for Manipur CM, Ibobi to Resign on Tuesday

N. Biren is BJP Pick for Manipur CM, Ibobi to Resign on Tuesday
March 13
20:43 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The BJP on Monday chose Nongthombam Biren Singh, a former state minister, as its chief minister candidate for Manipur. Biren Singh, who was elected BJP legislature party leader, will meet Governor Najma Heptulla to stake his claim to form the ministry.

The party decision was announced here in the presence of two union ministers – Piyush Goyal, Power Minister, and Prakash Javadekar, Human Resource Development Minister. “I left the Congress because of (its) misgovernance,” Biren Singh told media on the occasion.

“I assure you that BJP will surely provide good governance,” he added. Biren Singh was minister in the Congress government, and quit the government and party in October last year.

The other contender was Thongam Bishwajit, a BJP MLA since 2015. While the Congress has 28 elected members in the 60-member House, the BJP which secured 21 has increased its tally to 32 as all other parties and the lone independent including one Congress MLA have extended support to it.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Monday resigned as Manipur Chief Minister, paving the way for formation of a new ministry under the BJP.

Governor Najma Heptulla had asked him to resign so that she could proceed with swearing in of the new Chief Minister.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.