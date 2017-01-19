Naga Women from Manipur Meet DoNER Minister

A delegation of Naga women hailing from Manipur and representing the organization Women for Just-Peace met the Union Minister of state (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER Jitendra Singh on Wednesday and appealed for peace in the region.

In a memorandum submitted to the Minister, the delegation mentioned that following the announcement by Manipur government on December 8, 2016 to create seven new districts there has been constant unrest and blockade resulting in considerable hardship to common people. “The Naga community and its women-folk seek a solution to end this impasse which is adversely affecting peace and communal harmony in the state.”

The memorandum further observed that, irrespective of the respective positions taken by the Manipur government or the United Naga Council (UNC), the immense difficulties and hardships faced by the ordinary citizens and those travelling to the State must come to an end as soon as possible.

They expressed concern that the atmosphere of violence and agitation currently gripping the State of Manipur is an outcome of confrontation between different groups which needs to be resolved for restoration of peace.

In another memorandum, the delegation expressed the confidence that it is only the Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose leadership can ensure an atmosphere of peace, honour and respect for the people of Manipur. “Women for Just-Peace looks forward to march along with India towards peaceful coexistence, progress and development.”

Singh held a detailed interaction with the members of delegation and conveyed to them the government’s keenness for restoration of peace and prosperity in the Manipur. The delegation included Ms. Linda Newmai, Dr Gina Sangkham, Dr Achan Mungleng, Ms. T. Ningreichon, Ms. L. M. Tabitha, Ms. Thingreiphi and Ms. Wang Hring.