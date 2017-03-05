Sun, 05 Mar 2017

Nagaland Assembly Budget Session from March 21

Nagaland Assembly Budget Session from March 21
March 05
12:00 2017
The budget session of Nagaland Assembly for the 2017-2018 fiscal is scheduled to be held from March 21.

The session assumes significance since this would be the last budget of the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF)-led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) Government before the 2018 State general election and also the first under the State’s new CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu. Liezietsu is the third CM in this third innings of NPF, which will end in February 2018.

The upcoming Assembly session will also witness election of a new Speaker since Chotisuh Sazo, who was the Speaker, has been inducted as a Cabinet Minister for Public Health Engineering in Liezietsu’s Ministry.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Governor PB Acharya has appointed Imtikumzuk, Deputy Speaker of Nagaland Assembly to take charge of duties of Speaker till the new Speaker is elected.

